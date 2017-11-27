Horsham’s Christmas cut short with ‘farcical’ Boxing Day clash at Guernsey going ahead

Horsham face their Christmas celebrations being cut short as their trip to Guernsey on Boxing Day has been confirmed as going ahead.

Some of the Hornets management and players will have to put festive celebrations on hold as they are forced to travel to the Channel Islands on December 26.

They face an early morning flight from Gatwick, leaving at 8.35am for a 2pm kick-off at the Footes Lane Stadium, and won’t arrive back on the mainland until 7.10pm.

When the Bostik League fixtures were announced at the start of the season and it became clear Horsham had been selected to travel to The Green Lions the day after Christmas, there were hopes it could be changed.

Despite the league rubber stamping a change of date if one could be found and agreed upon by both clubs, that hasn’t been the case.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola now fears having to take an extremely young side due to players not being able to make the trip.

He said: “It’s completely unfair to expect the boys to be travelling to the airport at 6am on Boxing Day and then travelling back at 10pm in the evening... on Boxing Day!

“It’s a lot to ask of players if they were getting £400 or £500 a week, let alone some of mine that are on £50 or £60. It’s disgusting.

“Our supporters like to travel as well and lots will be in the same boat as our players. Both the players and management team are fuming about it.”

Guernsey, who joined the Bostik League for the first time in the 2013-2014 season, cover flight costs for teams travelling out to play them.

It was seen by many as a novelty when they joined the league, but in recent years, there have been more murmurings of discontent about the logistics and fairness of the trip. Teams have also spoken out about the problem of getting their players time off work for Tuesday night trips to Guernsey.

Di Paola added: “We’re disadvantaged at a chance of winning three points as we are not going to be able to put out a team that is our best. Lots of the players have families, some in their first year with new children.

“Others may have broken families or partners so spend Boxing Day seeing other relatives or having a second Christmas Day.

“It’s farcical and I am really disappointed. I just hope all our boys do all they can to be there on the day.”

Horsham chief executive John Lines said: “The club was disappointed to be allocated an away match in Guernsey by the Bostik League on Boxing Day, but we have simply to get on with it.

“In fairness to Guernsey, they looked into the possibility of playing the game pre Christmas when both teams were available at the same time but the only date available coincided with a match by Guernsey Rugby Club whose ground the football club share.

“I can understand the frustration of our management team as it may be difficult to put out a full strength side but we have to be professional about it and turn negatives into positives and go there and win.”

The Bostik League confirmed they were happy for a new date to be arranged - while Guernsey have stated a suggested date was not viable.

League chairman Nick Robinson revealed the December 26 fixture is one they expect all clubs to look forward to and where plenty enjoy big attendance.

He said: “A full set of fixtures is provided by the league and it is up to clubs to decide whether to change or not. The decision of each club is respected and it is hoped that where clubs cannot agree they will respect the position of the other club

“The league tries to ensure that all clubs are treated equally. Last season Guernsey played away at Dorking Wanderers on Boxing Day and there was no dissent by either club.”

Guernsey director Nicholas Legg added: “We were contacted by Horsham who asked for the game to be moved to Saturday, November 18, as neither of us had a game that day due to our scheduled opponents being involved in FA Trophy fixtures.

“However this was not possible as we groundshare and there was already a fixture, therefore we were unable to accommodate their request meaning the fixture on Boxing Day as scheduled by the league would remain.”