Horsham overcome ‘tired legs’ to pick up satisfying Three Bridges win

A satisfied Dominic Di Paola disclosed Horsham set out an unadventurous stall against Three Bridges as they were still feeling the effects of Saturday’s hard-fought victory.

The Horsham boss was pleased with another three points as George Gaskin’s brace brought them up to 11th in the Ryman League South Division table on Tuesday night.

They clinched a 2-0 win over Bridges at a bitterly cold and frosty Gorings Mead, just days after beating Dorking Wanderers by the same scoreline.

Di Paola revealed: “Bearing in mind the big shift we put in on Saturday and the fact that they did not have a game, we had some tired legs at times. We dug ourselves through in the conditions.

“We were not too adventurous deliberately, but we had more than enough chances to win by a bigger margin, especially with George (Gaskin) having opportunities.

“I was pretty pleased and although it wasn’t a classic, we did alright.

“In our little plan, winning Saturday took the pressure off Tuesday night - it was a bit of a freebie in our minds.

“We are trying to break down the season into little chunks and we are doing ok at the moment. Faversham on Saturday will be tough as they are really inform at the moment.”

There were some early question marks as to whether the rearranged game would take place on Tuesday night due to the temperature, or if it would face the same fate as the original date back in November.

The referee was happy to play and although the temperature dropped well below freezing at the night went on, the full 90 minutes - plus more than nine added on - were completed.

Di Paola added: “In my opinion, it was only the last ten minutes that were getting bad. It looked probably worse than it was from the side. In comparison to when the game was called off before it as a lot better this time.

“They were though quite tricky conditions to play in with the top firm and the bottom softer.”

