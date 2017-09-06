Horsham manager pleased with home draw against Herne Bay in FA Cup

Horsham have drawn fellow Bostik League South Division club Herne Bay in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The match will be played on Saturday, September 16 at Hornets’ new temporary home ground at Lancing, where they have won all three of their matches played, notching up victories against Shoreham (3-0), Guernsey (2-1) and Ashford United (6-0).

Herne Bay progressed through with a brilliant 3-1 win on Saturday at home against South Division table-toppers Walton Casuals, who were previously unbeaten.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is relishing being able to play them on the 3G surface which they becoming familiar with.

He said: “It’s a good draw but a difficult one as in the FA Cup you are not going to have an easy game.

“Herne Bay have won three on the spin – they are looking like a team which has got into their stride.

“It’s nice that it’s at home – we like playing on the surface and it’s good we are able to train there.”

It’s a good money-spinner for the club with £4,500 up for grabs for the winners of the forthcoming clash to add to the £4,925 already won.

Di Paola said: “You get good returns for the FA Cup.”

Horsham began their campaign in August by beating Combined Counties League Premier side Chertsey Town 3-1 away in the Preliminary Round.

They cruised through Saturday’s first qualifying round with a 6-0 thrashing of Ashford United.