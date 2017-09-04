Horsham hit Ashford for six in the FA Cup

Horsham booked their place in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup thanks with a one-sided 6-0 victory against Ashford United.

Darren Boswell began with an 11th-minute goal which was followed by two goals by Toby House.

Steve Metcalf handed them a 4-0 lead before second-half goals by Michael Waller and Rob O’Toole completed the hammering.

Manager Dominic Di Paola said: “We did play well and limited Ashford to only one proper attempt on goal.

“Steve Metcalf had his best game for some time and was my man of the match.

“Matt Axell’s coming into form and all-round it was a good collective performance.”

Di Paola and his side enjoy playing on the astroturf pitch at their new temporary home ground at Lancing FC.

They have now notched up three successive wins at Culver Road.

He said: “It’s a good surface and it allows you to play football. It’s good the supporters make at effort to trail down there and long may it continue. On Saturday we got more or less what we used to get at Gorings Mead.”

Strangely, both sides wore yellow, making it difficult for fans to tell the two teams apart.

O’Toole found Boswell in the box and he fired powerfully into the net.

House pounced on a loose ball from a mistake and doubled Hornets’ lead.

During a rare Ashford attack, Matthew Day hit a chance off-target.

O’Toole set-up House to go 3-0 up with a nicely threaded pass.

Metcalf made it 4-0 on the rebound after an initial shot by Michael Waller was parried.

Tyrell Richardson-Brown’s low shot towards James’ far post was easily dealt with by the Hornets’ keeper Josh James.

Metcalf crossed Waller to score from the side of his foot on his debut.

Horsham made it 6-0 on 62 minutes when O’Toole slid in at the back post to seal the victory.

Horsham: James, Hunt, Metcalf, Budd, Farmer, Hyde, Axell, Waller, O’Toole, House, Boswell

Unused subs: Hartley, Kirkwood, Breach, Oatway, Newhouse, McCarthy

Attendance: 243