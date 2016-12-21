Horsham FC submit ‘third and final’ application for new ground

Horsham Football Club now face an agonising wait after submission of its ‘third and final planning application’ for a new home ground.

The fate of the club now rests in the hands of Horsham District Councillors, with the application expected to be heard early next year.

The proposal is to move the club ground to land at Horsham Golf and Fitness, east of the A24.

The move would be funded by a new residential development on part of the land at the Holbrook Club for 58 homes.

Both schemes were subject to public consultation earlier this year, with 86 per cent of respondents to the consultation expressing support for an enabling development on part of the Holbrook Club.

Horsham FC has worked closely with development partner, Reside Developments, to overcome the council’s concerns from the previous schemes and believe these have now been addressed with the latest submission.

The Holbrook Club management is also supportive of the scheme, with a new lease recently agreed if the development goes ahead. This important step will secure the long term futures of two of Horsham’s premier sporting clubs.

Fans and supportive residents are now asking the council and the local community to help secure the future of Horsham FC and the Holbrook Club.

The proposals include a new club house as well as two new state of the art 3G pitches which will be available for use by the whole community.

Horsham FC has been in discussion with local youth teams and schools to make sure the new facilities have the maximum benefit for the wider Horsham district.

Director and CEO of Horsham Football Club, John Lines, said: “We have consulted and worked with all stakeholders to get these proposals balanced and have been extremely encouraged by the positive feedback we have received from large numbers of local residents. ”

“In order to help us keep contributing to the Town and the district, I ask people to make their voice heard and support this application. We have agreed terms and given a commitment to The Holbrook Club that they will have a secure long term lease if this all goes through and together we will be to able offer some incredible sporting and leisure facilities for the whole of the Horsham Community.”

Just over two years ago the previous plan for a ground near Hop Oast was rejected by Horsham District Council.

The club, has been without a home since 2008 and has already been refused permission for two different sites, including Hop Oast and the Holbrook Club.

The application reference numbers are: DC/16/2855 (Holbrook Residential Scheme) and DC/16/2856 (New Ground, Horsham Golf & Fitness) and can be viewed on Horsham Councils website.

