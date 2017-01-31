Horsham FC call on last-minute ‘vital’ support for ground application

Horsham Football Club are calling for last-minute ‘vital’ support for their new ground application.

Today is the final day that comments can be made for or against the application to build a home on land near Hop Oast at Horsham Golf and Fitness, east of the A24.

The move would be funded by a new residential development on part of the land at the Holbrook Club for 58 homes.

The planning application will be heard in early March and is for a club house and two new state-of-the-art 3G pitches which will be available for use by the whole community - the club has also been clear this is its third and final attempt to acquire a new home.

A statement said: “Your comments and support really are vital if we are to embark upon a bright new future so please visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning, insert the relevant reference number then click search.

“Fill in details with name and address, put a dot in the support box, and write a comment. Click submit. It’s THAT easy.”

Quote the reference DC/16/2856 for the ground at Hop Oast or DC16/2855 for the Holbrook application.

