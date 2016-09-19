Horsham boss Di Paola: ‘We must have more belief’

Horsham let slip a lead in an away game for the second time in 12 days before losing 3-2 to Kent side Sittingbourne.

Lee Carney gave them the lead in the 27th minute but it was shortlived as Sittingbourne levelled 60 seconds later through Stefan Wright.

Sittingbourne then went 2-1 ahead when Miles Cornwell volleyed in.

Horsham equalised with 15 minutes to go through a cross by Terry Dodd which caught the wind and flew in.

However the home side scored what proved to be the winner with eight minutes remaining thanks to a second goal on the day netted by Cornwell.

In the final minute Horsham’s fortunes were further hindered when Dodd was sent-off for his second bookable offence.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola was disappointed his side could not go on to clinch victory after taking the lead.

He said: “It was disappointing and really frustrating. Especially as we took a 1-0 lead.

“It was the same as when we were against Molesey.

“We aren’t working hard enough and have got to make us hard to play against.

“We are more than competitive but are not converting this into points.

“The problem was collective, both with attack and defending.

“If you score good goals away from home you should take something out of the game.”

Despite, the defeat, Di Paola took some positives from the game.

He said: “We were playing some nice football but that is no good if you aren’t getting points.

“We’re not able to hold a lead. From front to back, if you concede goals you are not going to win games, so something’s got to change.

“We keep letting in silly goals - we have to have more belief and courage.

“If you go ahead it’s means you’re playing well, as we need to just carry on and capitalise on scoring early goals and go on to win the game.”

HORSHAM: Pelling, Duncan (Lawley 69), Hyde, Branford, Jones, Sackman, Nwachukwu (McDevitt 82), Kirkwood (Harris 61), Dodd, Carney, Whitehead

Unused sub: Farmer

Attendance: 121

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.