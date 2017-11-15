Horsham boss Di Paola says they are in 'no danger' of relegation this season

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has no fears of a relegation battle this season, stressing they are in ‘no danger’ of going down.

Despite losing just one of their last eight games in all competitions, the Hornets slipped to 19th position in the Bostik League this week, having not played on Saturday and picking up a point against Hastings United on Tuesday night.



They do, however, have a game in hand over teams around them in what is a congested bottom half of the table.



They are ten points clear of second-bottom Ashford United and now 17 clear of basement boys Shoreham, who have been deducted six points and fined £2,000 for ‘registration irregularities.’



And with only one team being relegated from each Bostik division at the end of this season, to allow creation of an extra division at Step 3 and 4, Di Paola is far from concerned.



He said: “I think we are about where we are, but do have a game in hand over teams around us - when we play that it’ll will be nice to capitalise. It’s hard to progress up the table when you do not put a run of results together.



“It’s a tough league and when you and the teams around you are winning, losing and drawing every week, it’s hard to climb.



“There are five or six teams on similar standard and not kicking on or climbing very far. There is no issue of going down, there is no danger of that, especially now with the points situation with Shoreham as well.”

