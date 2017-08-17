Horsham boss Di Paola saw improvement against Shoreham but admits it’s an ‘under-whelming start’

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola was pleased to get the first three points of the season under their belts, but admits it’s been an ‘under-whelming start’.

The Hornets suffered a disappointing 2-1 opening-day defeat in the Bostik League South Division at Molesey on Saturday, before clinching a 3-0 success over Shoreham at new temporary home Culver Road on Tuesday night.

The midweek showing was much improved with Di Paola admitting some changes in personnel helped that, but says there is plenty to work on.

Goals from Scott Kirkwood, Toby House and Darren Boswell clinch the derby win against newly-promoted local boys on Tuesday and Di Paola said: “I did not think we were world beaters, but it was a little bit better.

“It gives us three points and last year that took us until the fourth game to do that. It’s just annoying, as if we had taken a point on Saturday, and if we were a bit cleverer we could have, it would have been looking like a good start, instead, it’s looking a very under-whelming start.

“It was a bit better. I think Lewis Hyde coming in made a big difference at the back.

“He missed Saturday after he had just had a baby and he gives us that little bit of solidity.

“Hindsight is a good thing and we took a couple of gambles on Saturday. Matt Axell had not had 90 minutes or a competitive game for eight months and Chris Breach had not had a competitive game for over a year.

“It’s my mistakes as I probably should have played Charlie Farmer, although he has not been available for the previous two weeks, but he gives us a bit of power, which is key.

“There is plenty to work on, but there were some good performances on Tuesday night. It’s nice to win at home and keeping a clean sheet was important.

“We want to concentrate on being better in all aspects and kick on now.”