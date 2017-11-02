Horsham boss Di Paola pleased with new signings

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola is looking for some stability to allow his recent signings to bed-in.

In the last couple of weeks he has brought in around eight new players to cover for injury and unavailability shortages.

He is pleased with the progress his squad is now making as Tuesday night’s superb 3-1 away win against Walton Casuals in the Velocity Trophy was their fifth match in a row unbeaten.

Last weekend they held the prolific-scoring South Park to a creditable 0-0 draw.

This had followed some heavy defeats, the worst being a demoralising 8-0 thrashing at home to Cray Wanderers in the FA Trophy.

This Saturday they travel to Kent to play Faversham who are two places below them in 20th.

Di Paola said: “Every game is hard win - if you are not at your best then you will lose.

“It’s a very competitive league and you’ve got no margin for error; you want to try to play your fittest players.

“Faversham are always hard to play against and it’s at their place.

“All the new players are doing well, I am pleased, so far they are giving it their all. We have no plans to make any more changes to the squad.

“We want them to settle and gel.”