Horsham boss Di Paola looking for first win at new home venue

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola wants to make amends for their opening day defeat when they host newly promoted Sussex rivals Shoreham in the first game at their new home ground at Culver Road, Lancing tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.30pm.

On Saturday Hornets had a disappointing start to their second season back in the Bostik League South when they fell 2-1 to a dominant Molesey side.

The home side set-up a 2-0 lead through two second-half goals by Ronnie Sobowale and Olu Akinsanya.

Horsham pulled a goal back through substitute Toby House with six minutes to go.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola said: “It was disappointing. We took a gamble and changed the back-four as Lewis Hyde’s other half had a baby on Thursday.

“The first half was poor, which was a pity.

“The second half we were a lot better but conceded the two goals.

“We can’t make excuses, we just didn’t play well enough.”

He said: “We just want to put Saturday’s performance to bed by playing again.

“We’ll give it our absolute best and try to make it better.”

Di Paola will be without experienced defender Steve Metcalf who is away and believes it will be a difficult game but does not really know how good Shoreham will be.

“It’s going to be a tough game - Shoreham lost as well on Saturday (4-0 against South Park), so will be wanting to win.

“South Park are a good side, so we don’t know what to expect.”

Against Molesey Sobowale twice had efforts which missed the target in the first half as the home side dominated.

Tom Lawley’s deep free-kick was punched over his own goal for a corner, before Darren Boswell curled an effort towards the top corner, clipping the top of the netting.

Sobowale combined with Chalk but they were to be denied by a good catch by keeper Michael Hunter.

Rhys Paul met Craig Lewington’s free-kick with a header from inside the box but the ball sailed went over the bar.

Molesey took the lead just two minutes into the second half when Olu Akinsanya squared the ball to Sobowale prodded in from short-range.

Akinsanya combined again with Sobowale but he only managed to shoot at Hunter who got down low to save.

Akinsanya made it 2-0 in the 67th minute when when he found the gap between Hunter and his near post.

Horsham pulled a goal back on 84 minutes when substitute Toby House picked up a loose ball in the box and shot into the net via a deflection.

Di Paola added: “We were good at times in pre-season - we’ve just got to do it consistently in games.

“We’ve got to be better in the first place.”

Horsham: Hunter, Hartley, Duncan, Budd, Metcalf, Breach, Axcell, Kirkwood, O’Toole, Lawley (Nicholson), Boswell (House).

Unused subs: Hunt, Harri, Farmer

Attendance: 96