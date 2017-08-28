Horsham boss Di Paola demands improvement after humbling Thamesmead defeat

Horsham will be looking for an improvement this afternoon against Guernsey after Saturday’s devastating 5-0 defeat at Thamesmead Town.

Hornets were already suffering from an injury crisis with several players ruled out.

A bad situation was made worse when centre-half Chris Breach failed a fitness test and Joe Keehan was carried off after a clash with keeper Josh James and Rob O’Toole.

Horsham then got off to a terrible start, going 4-0 down after just 18 minutes.

Just one more goal was added in the game after 55 minutes.

For Thamesmead, Alex Teniola scored a hat-trick and there were also goals for Scott Kinch and Bode Anidugbe.

Manager Dominic Di Paola said: “We were really poor. The first 20 minutes also killed us.

“We were a threadbare team - we are three games in and I am trying to get players fit, but that’s life.

“We can’t make excuses - it was us as a management team and the players were poor.

“I hope everyone’s hurting - there were no positives at all except the supporters who were brilliant.

“I feel bad for them and I hope we can at least put in a decent display today against Guernsey.”

Di Paola was without Charlie Farmer, James Thurgar, Asa Nicholson and Alex Duncan, leaving him short in both defence and attack.

Horsham: James, Hunt, Metcalf, Budd, Hartley (Waller), Hyde, Keehan (Kirkwood), Axell, O’Toole, Lawley, Boswell (House)

Unused sub: Newhouse

Attendance: 105