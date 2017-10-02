Horsham boss Di Paola blames ‘not enough effort’ for costly first half display

Horsham suffered their third successive league defeat when they lost 3-0 at home to play-off contenders Cray Wanderers.

The visitors raced to a 3-0 lead in the first 32 minutes through a Marcus Evans Brace and a goal from the penalty spot by Michael Power.

Dominic Di Paola complained of his side not trying hard enough.

He said: “The first half was really unexceptional.

“We really let ourselves down. We didn’t turn up and not enough effort was put in.

“In the second half we showed a bit of character - perhaps they (Cray) may have taken the foot off the gas a bit.”

It was a big contrast from last Wednesday night’s 4-2 win in the Velocity Trophy first round against Burgess Hill Town.

Responding to their injury crisis on Saturday, Horsham fielded three new loan signings: former Hornet George Landais and Will Robinson have both joined from Lewes plus Josh Street from Eastbourne Borough. All three are staying at the club until October 28.

Evans got the visitors off to a good start, netting after only five minutes with a looping header from a free-kick.

Power then scored from the penalty spot after 16 minutes after ‘keeper Josh James had brought him down in the box and received a yellow card.

Evans then put the game virtually out of reach of Horsham on 32 minutes with Cray’s third, headed in from a corner-kick.

After a much improved second half display, Horsham forced two good saved from ‘keeper Nick Blue with their first two shots on target in the last five minutes by Landais and Toby House.

Horsham: James, Metcalf, Thurgar, Hunt (Hartley 68), Farmer, Hyde, Mobsby (Harris 48), House, O’Toole, Landais, Oatway (Street 39)

Unused subs: Robinson, Gaskin, Waller

Attendance: 169