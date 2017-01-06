Hornets opponents Guerney in ‘false position’ and have Bristol City link boost

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has warned opponents Guernsey are in a false position and could be boosted by Bristol City loan players.

The Green Lions are the visitors to Gorings Mead on Saturday (1pm) and despite sitting fourth from bottom in the Ryman League South Division, Di Paola is wary of their threat.

Guernsey completed a tie-up with Bristol City at the start of December and have benefitted from loan players from the Championship since - something that goes against their original rule of only playing players from the island.

Robins duo forward Jake Andrews and defender Kodi Lyons-Foster became the first-ever to non-Guernsey players to feature for the side after joining on a month-long youth loan in December.

The islanders have not won away from home this season, but the Hornets will not be taking the visitors lightly.

Di Paola said: “I think they are in a false position. Every time I have watched them I have thought they are a really good side, but they have not won many games so I don’t know what is going on.

“They have this agreement with Bristol City and have been using loan players from there in their away matches over here, so that might change things for them and they are fighting for their lives.

“We really need to try and do well now for the second half of the season and better what we have done so far.”

