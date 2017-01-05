Hornets have shown their capabilities and set the standard

Horsham have shown their capabilities over the festive period and set the standard that club bosses want them to continue.

Ten points from a possible 12 over the spell was capped with an impressive display away at in-form Lewes on Bank Holiday Monday.

Having kicked of with a 1-0 win at Herne Bay on December 17, Ryman League South successes have followed over Godalming (8-1) and Lewes (2-1) sandwiched between a 3-3 draw with Molesey.

The Hornets have consolidated 12th place in the table and narrowed the gap on teams above them, with boss Dominic Di Paola challenging his players to maintain their fine performance.

He has asked his players to hit the levels that reached in their derby win against Lewes in games against the lesser teams and cut out the dropped points.

Di Paola said: “It’s not been a bad week, but now looking back at the Molesey game, it could have been even better.

“It’s just annoying not to have taken maximum points. We have thrown away 12 points this season, I am keeping a tally. If you stick 12 on our total this year, look where we could be.

“I am not talking when managers just say they think they should have done better, I am talking about games we have actually thrown away when we have been leading or drawing.

“With 12 more points, people would be saying we are doing amazingly. Having said that, we have done well over this period.

“Two games is not easy considering it was New Year’s Eve and I don’t for one second think everyone stayed sober, and they don’t get the ice baths and that all the Premier League players do.

“To put in a performance like we did against Lewes was really good and I said to the lads afterwards, what is stopping us doing that every game?

“If we had that mindset every game, then there are really only three teams that would beat us, but it is a big ask to do that. That is what makes the top teams and we are not there yet.”

New signing Matt Price has joined from Godalming Town to bolster the attacking options, while Tiago Andrade and George Gaskin have impressed. Although the Hornets are resigned to losing the latter back to his parent club Littlehampton in early January.

Di Paola said: “George played really well against Lewes and we really rate him. He is quality and scored goals his whole football career, but we are not going to get him, it’s as simple as that. It has been nice to have him around and he has been a big part of the results.

“Tiago played really well against Lewes when he came on. He needs fitness, but I think he knows that. He wants to play more minutes, he has the ability to play at this level no shadow of a doubt.”

