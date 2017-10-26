Harding goal sees Horsham YMCA climb table with win over Eastbourne Town

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland hopes his side have turned a corner after they leapt to 11th in the Premier Division with an impressive win.

An early Guy Harding goal gave the home side a 1-0 success over Eastbourne Town at Gorings Mead on Tuesday night.

YM impressed in their FA Vase exit at Thatcham Town on Saturday and Buckland was delighted they carried that display into their midweek clash against fourth-placed Town.

He is now hoping they can get on a run and start climbing the table. Buckland said: “I feel like we have really turned a corner. If we can really get on top of the injury situation then we can go on a good run now.

“We are up to 11th and have got one game in hand on the teams around us, two games on some of them. You are always adding six points to your total and seeing where you would be.

“If we can get into the top six before Christmas then we will be well set for the business end of the season.

“The back four seem to have really got their act together – we have kept them settled for four or five games now.”

YM do have three key players struggling, however. Dave Brown has a hamstring problem and Liam Humphreys is sidelined, while Phil Johnson is playing with a knee problem.

On the plus side Luke Donaldson started his first game back at the club against Eastbourne and Ash Dugdale came through his second 90 minutes since last season.

Harding’s second-minute header from a Johnson corner separated the sides at half-time. And with Johnson missing a one-on-one, Dugdale skying the ball over when well placed and Mark Cave missing an open goal, YM failed to add to it after the break.

YM substitute Calum Jeal was sent off late on after reacting to Town’s Tyler Capon, who first received his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident.

Buckland said: “It was a good game, Eastbourne Town are a good side, so it was a real proper game of football. They had a few corners and set-pieces, but nothing from open play that really troubled us.”

Horsham YMCA: A.Jeal, Carden, Gilbert, Harding, Evans, Donaldson (C.Jeal 80), Gedling, Dugdale, Johnson, Cave (Curtis 65), Schaaf.