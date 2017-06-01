Godfrey is new coach as YMCA tie down number of last season’s squad

Horsham YMCA have been making early pre-season movements in terms of players and coaching staff.

Former Three Bridges, Bognor Regis, Lewes and Charlton Athletic player Ben Godfrey, who made five appearances midway through last season for YM, will become the new 1st team coach for next season.

The club has also confirmed that a number of last season’s squad will be staying on as they once again target a promotion push back into the Ryman League.

Striker Phil Johnson and Dave Brown have both committed for the 2017-18 campaign along with stalwart defenders Matt Crane and Charlie Cooke.

Tom Gilbert will also stay at the club along with senior players Dan Evans, Luke Gedling, Alex Gathern and Guy Harding.

On his coaching appointment, manager Peter Buckland said: “I’m delighted. Ben is a qualified, excellent young coach and the missing link in our structure.

“Like myself he can’t wait to get going on June 29 when we assemble to begin pre-season training. This is an excellent acquisition for the club.”

n Horsham YMCA will be holding more trials and training sessions for their new under-18 side in June.

The club will be running a team in the Ryman Youth League next season and are keen to attract a number of additional players.

Two more training sessions planned for anyone to attend if they are interested in playing in the division’s midweek matches for the 2017/18 season.

The dates of the training are Tuesday, June 6 and 20, at 7pm at Roffey Sports & Social football pitch, off Spooners Road.

For further information contact Dave Jeal on 07881822026 or email: tonijeal@gmail.com