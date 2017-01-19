Gaskin signs off in style as boss hails his impact at Horsham

George Gaskin has been hailed for making a ‘big difference’ as he signed off in style by hitting a brace in his final game before returning to Littlehampton.

The dual-signed striker has gone back to his parent club after a successful loan spell with the Hornets over December and January.

It was always a short-term deal with the Southern Combination League side having a reduced number of games over the festive period.

Gaskin made national headlines as he scored two hat-tricks for two teams in one day on his Horsham debut, having already netted a treble for Golds.

He went on to net six goals in six appearances - two of which came off the bench - for the Amber and Green, signing off on Tuesday night in the way he started.

His brace with an early first-half strike and second in added time, was the difference as Horsham beat Three Bridges at a frosty Gorings Mead.

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola said: “George has gone back to Littlehampton now. He has done ever so well and is what we have needed this season. What he has brought has made a big difference.

“A centre-forward is not just a goal scorer, but someone that makes runs and we have not had that - we have had to put wingers and other players up there. It could have a big effect on what we do next and without George up there we could come unstuck a bit.

“It was nice to have him here for six games on the spin as a full-time player, when he is not available every game it’s a big ask to play him.”

But the manager is happy with his other options, adding: “We have Bozzy (Darren Boswell) back and he’s played five on the spin. That’s massive as he had been our best player this season.

“Tom Lawley is in the best form we have had him in, for the last month he has been our best player. If we can get Tone (Nwachukwu) back firing then it is all shaping up.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!