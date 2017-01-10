Frustrated Di Paola laments a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Horsham show

Dominic Di Paola cut a frustrated figure at full-time as he lamented another ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ showing from Horsham.

Just last week, the Hornets manager had called upon his side to strive for some consistency after setting the standard against Lewes.

Horsham v Guernsey - manager Dominic Di Paola 07-01-17. Steve Robards Pic SR1637993 SUS-170701-173439001

But instead, they were back to being consistently inconsistent against Guernsey, much to the frustration of Di Paola and his high expectations.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw with the struggling Green Lions securing just their third away point of the Ryman League South Division campaign.

The Hornets boss said:“I don’t think we really troubled them apart from a couple of flashed balls in the first half and a shot at the end, that’s the Jekyll and Hyde of Horsham Football Club this year. I said in the paper last week, if we can perform like we did against Lewes week in week out, we would be a good side.

“It was another perfect example of us under achieving and there are too many over the season. It was a sort of five or six out of ten performance and too many were off their games. It’s frustrating.

Horsham v Guernsey - George Gaskin 07-01-17. Steve Robards Pic SR1637937 SUS-170701-172707001

“It is another point close to what we want in terms of targets for the season, but we kind of expect and want more. You try and drive it out of them in different ways and they did alright, but it was wishy-washy.

“We asked them to do things and it didn’t happen, you can look at it as another point. But it’s another funny game and there have been a lot of them this season. We have had some good performances recently and perhaps they were due a lull.

“Most of the season I have been rollicking the defence for costing us goals and today it is the forwards that have not performed. But we haven’t got the ball into them in the right way and we have not played to George’s strengthens.

“People don’t always play well, but if you a great side, you have seven or eight, or nine or ten that are on it and you can carry one or two, we are just not that team this year at the moment.”

