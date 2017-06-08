French takes player/coach role at Loxwood as last season’s squad commits

Eddie French has agreed to take on the role of player/coach at Loxwood for the upcoming season.

The experienced central defender was the winner of Taylor Lacey’s player of the season award, runner-up for players’ player of the season last year, and has been ever present for the Magpies since joining from Horsham in the 2009/10 season.

Loxwood boss Dave Cocoracchio, who is also retaking the reins full-time next season, was pleased that someone of French’s experience had agreed to join his backroom staff, along side assistants Matt Camp and Gareth Neathey.

He said: “It’s a natural progression for him. Eddie has been with us nearly eight years now and he’s been an invaluable player and captain on the pitch and he’ll continue to be so.

“He’s got involved with coaching at a more junior level with children’s football and I think he’s now got a lot to offer at the adult side of it. For him to become a player/coach, I made him the offer and he accepted it and we’re absolutely delighted.”

With other clubs announcing new players agreeing to sign on for next season, Loxwood have been relatively quiet in comparison.

In regards to planning for next season Cocoracchio said: “I’m pleased to say that the whole of my current squad currently wants to stay, which is excellent news, but at this stage of the season I’m very different to a lot of managers and a lot of clubs.

“I’m currently in negotiations and believe I’ve got commitment from a number of players for next season, however I’ve been in this industry long enough to know to keep quiet until you actually get the deal officially over the line.”