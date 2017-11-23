Flying-again Magpies are brimming with confidence after latest Hassocks win

Dave Cocoracchio has declared his Loxwood side are brimming with confidence after four straight victories and three consecutive clean sheets.

The Magpies are flying again after a tricky patch in spells from the end of August through to early October, owing to injury problems.

Action shots from Hassocks v Loxwood. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

On Saturday a routine 3-0 success away to Hassocks thanks to goals from Ollie Moore, Jordan Warren and Michael Wood saw the Plaistow Road outfit climb to eighth in the table.

That was their fourth straight win, having scored 14 goals in the process and only conceded two.

Manager Cocoracchio said: “We had one of the worst injury crises I have had to deal with just over a month ago and we went down to Eastbourne Town with 12 players and one of those had only played 15 minutes for us before that.

“We scraped a 1-1 draw after that, couple with some very, very important signings have really given us strength in the spin through the team.

“Returning injuries and the confidence building has resulted in us playing some super football.

“With the football we are playing, we are creating lots of opportunities and converting more. I think the most rewarding thing on this run though is three clean sheets – confidence is really high throughout the squad.”

Moore put the visitors ahead at The Beacon ten minutes before the break as the ball fell to him outside the area and he fired into the bottom left-hand corner.

It was 2-0 seven minutes into the second half as Warren headed home at the far post after a decent move saw Joe Holvey involved as the ball came from back to front, before Harry Bachelor delivered to the far post.

Wood rounded off the scoring on the hour, a carbon copy of Moore’s opener, but this time finishing into the far-right corner.

Cocoracchio added: “We dominated the game from start to finish. We missed a lot more chances and it could have been more convincing, but the goals we did score were three of real quality.”

Loxwood host local rivals Horsham YMCA on Saturday in a game that promises to be an entertaining clash.

Cocoracchio added: “They are probably the most in-form team looking at their results. If you can put a run together like YM and we have, you are back in the mix and at the right end of the table.”

Loxwood: Smith, Warren, French, Mobsby, Bachelor, Napper, Raoune (Wright), Wood, Moore (Dominique), ​Andrade (Swaine). Unused: Barr, Jardim.