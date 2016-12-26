Festive football: Beard hoping for win at Heath, déjà vu derby for YMCA

The festive footballing calendar is again set to serve up some delightful derby clashes.

In a somewhat subdued Christmas period our local Southern Combination League Premier Division sides are not in action on Boxing Day.

Instead, the eagerly-anticipated local derby between Broadbridge Heath and Loxwood takes place at the Leisure Centre on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

The fixture always provides thrilling entertainment and Magpies manager Mark Beard is looking to put a stop to his worst run since joining the club.

Loxwood are without a win in five and Beard said: “We need to win, we have been on a bit of a bad run and lost four in a row.

“We have not done that since I have been here. We obviously need a win and need to get a bit of confidence back.”

The Bears go into the clash sitting in sixth place, just behind the leading pack and 12 points off the top-two.

Horsham YMCA are in action a day earlier on Tuesday night away to Crawley Down Gatwick.

Manager Peter Buckland is appreciative of a ten-day break and looking forward to locking horns with former YM reserve team manager Paul Cooper and a number of former players.

He said “It is a bit of déjà vu or me as most of them up there are our old reserve side including the manager, they will probably love to put one over on us.

“They seem to be doing ok, they are only just behind us in their first season up here.

“It should be a good game, they are like us in that they score a lot but concede as well. I think our goal difference is the worst it has been since I have been at the club.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!