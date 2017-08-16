Familton’s late stunner sees Loxwood break down Bridges

Defender Tom Familton’s late stunner gave ‘immense’ Loxwood an impressive scalp over Premier Division new boys Three Bridges on Tuesday.

His 83rd-minute half-volley that came off the underside of the bar separated the two sides in a tight match at Plaistow Road.

It sees the Magpies make it two league wins from two and inflicts an early defeat on title hopefuls Bridges, who were relegated from the Bostik League last season.

A delighted Loxwood boss Dave Cocoracchio said: “They brought across a very, very experienced team, you can see what they have put together is to try and get back up this season.

“Overall, the performance, application and commitment from all the players in the squad was immense. The players and us (management) wanted to put down a marker of our intentions. When you get an opportunity to play a team like that it’s a good test and marker to put down about what we can do this season.

“The most pleasing part was the togetherness and desire to win the game at all costs. With bodies on the line and defence from front to back it was fantastic.”

The hosts felt they dominated the first half with the Bridges’ stopper first making a fine save to deny Alfie Gritt as he tipped his effort onto the bar, before Adrian Todd put wide at the far post with the goal gaping.

Bridges came out much improved in the second half and Loxwood had a good defensive showing as well as two Sam Smith saves to thank for keeping the scores level.

The game continued with a high intensity and tempo until Familton chested down the ball with seven minutes to play and finished off the underside of the bar for the winner.

Loxwood now turn their attention to the FA Cup preliminary round clash with Combined Counties League Premier Division side Banstead on Saturday.

Prize money is £1,925 for the winners, but more importantly the Magpies can make history by going through to the first qualifying round for the first time.

They will welcome back Byron Napper, but be without the suspended Lewis Scally.

Cocoracchio said: “We have got a good draw and we are really looking forward to it now. We have never been past this round and only got to this stage once.

“One objective is to put a new mark in the history books of the club.”

Loxwood: Smith, Colbran, French, Familton, Warren (Holvey), Wood, Todd, Moore, Williams (Bachelor), Gritt, Andrade.