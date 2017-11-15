‘Fair’ point is déjà vu as Hornets climb mountain again against Hastings United

It was a case of déjà vu for Horsham as they again fought back from two-goals down to earn a ‘fair’ point against Sussex rivals Hastings United.

It was another slow start from the Hornets on Tuesday night leaving them ‘a mountain to climb’ as they trailed to Ollie Rowe and Calum Davies strikes after just eight minutes.

But first-half goals from Dean Bown and George Landais helped Dominic Di Paola’s side to draw level before the interval.

With so much action in the first half, the second 45 produced a bit of a non-event as the Bostik League South Division points were shared.

It was a similar story just under a month ago, when the Hornets fought back to actually lead 3-2, before a last-minute leveller at the Pilot Field.

The result leaves Horsham in 19th place in the table, although they have a game in hand over teams around them due to not being in action on Saturday.

Di Paola said: “A draw was a fair result. They started well and scored two early goals, before we came back. They hit a post and we missed a sitter, but then nothing much exciting happened in the second half.

“The first half would have been great from a neutral’s point of view as it was end to end, but the second half died a death. It was a midfield battle.

“We are similar teams, similar in terms of position in the league and I think that shows from the game. It is always difficult when you start like we did.

“It gives you a mountain to climb, and the boys did brilliantly to do that, but you are not going to get away with that every week. We were great after we went 2-0 down in the first half and really dominant, but you are always chasing after a start like that.”

The home side trailed with just three minutes on the clock as a long throw was headed on in the box and Rowe poked home from the resulting scramble.

Just five minutes later, United doubled their lead as Dayshonne Golding raced through and squared from the onrushing Davies to stroke home.

Horsham struck back immediately in the 12th minute as a deflected shot fell to Landais and his low shot struck the post allowing Bown to force home from six yards.

A Jack Hartley pass then found Toby House, but he screwed his shot wide, spurning a great chance to level, before Lewis Hyde headed over the bar.

At the other end, Golding turned in the box, but his shot curled away from the target and hit a post. Just three minutes later, Horsham equalised as Bown turned provider as after missing a volley, squared to Landais to slot home.

The second half produced few chances after a lively opening spell. Sam Crutwell scuffed an effort and Brannon Daly, Landais fired a free kick over the bar and Daly dived well to deny Sam Adams.

With 15 minutes left, the best chance of the half saw Bown race through, but Hastings ‘keeper Charlie Horlock rushed off his line quickly to clear away with his legs outside the box.

Darren Boswell coming off the bench late on saw a landmark reached as he notched up his 100th Horsham appearance.

Horsham: Daly, Duncan, Hyde, Boiling, Metcalf, Hartley (Hartley 82), Kirkwood, Harris, House (Street 68), Landais, Bown (Newhouse 90). Unused: Farmer, Axell.