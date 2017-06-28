Experienced centre-half ‘excited’ to bolster Horsham’s defensive options

Experienced defender Chris Breach is the latest new addition at Horsham ahead of their pre-season training kicking-off this week.

The former Lewes, Bognor and Burgess Hill centre-half is pulling his boots back on after a year out of the game due to personal commitments.

The 31-year-old was at Brighton & Hove Albion as a youngster until 2007 and has had numerous spells with the Rocks and Rooks since - captaining the latter in the Conference.

Breach will add to the Hornets’ already impressive defensive options with manager Dominic Di Paola keen not to be caught short at the back with the chance of injuries.

It will also work in the favour of the management team who are considering a possible formation change for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking exclusively to the County Times, Di Paola said: “He is a good defender, who has had a year out, but he has always played at a good level and it never hurts to have an extra player available there.

“Last year we had good options at the back and I want to maintain that with Ash (Jones), Lewis (Hyde), Mets (Steve Metcalf), Charlie Farmer and Al Duncan.

“It’s another one in there and we are also considering changing formation slightly, so we have got an extra defender to do that.

“You do not want to go into a season slightly concerned with things at the back. Charlie works away a lot, if he is away and someone picks up an injury, you could have a problem. I’d rather have a full compliment.”

Breach, who has spent a year out due to work commitments and working on his own new home, said: “I spoke to Dom and he was very convincing. Some of the players he has brought in are close friends of mine or ones that I have played with before.

“Another factor is that they are playing just down the road from me next season in Lancing, so that makes it better with less travel as I am getting back into it. It was a no brainer.

“I started off at a higher level and have gradually come down due to work commitments. I am just looking forward to getting the boots back on. It’s exciting.”