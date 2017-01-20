Eastbourne United boss Hutchinson expecting tough YM test

Eastbourne United’s manager Tobi Hutchinson is expecting another tough game against Horsham YMCA this weekend as United look to jump straight back into action after a weekend off.

The team chasing promotion had a rare breather last weekend, and although Hutchinson said it was ‘nice’ for the team to have a rest, he’s looking forward to getting back in amongst the rigours of the Southern Combination league this weekend as he takes his side on an awayday.

United face a tricky trip to a side they know all too well. Both sides have played each other four times already this season; three times in the Cups and then once in the league where United won 2-1 at the Oval.

Hutchinson will be without a few first-team regulars as Bailo Camara and loanee Jack Troak are suspended. But Deans Stevens and Tyler O’Callaghan are returning from long-term injuries and are in contention for Saturday’s clash.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Hutchinson said: “It will be tough game, we’ve played them four times already this year; we beat them one cup and lost to them in the other one. So we’re standing at 2-2 in the games, and they’ve all been tight games.”

Eastbourne’s manager certainly feels Horsham are a good side, and a team that should be higher up in the table, Hutchinson expressed his surprise at where Horsham currently sit.

“We’ve had four games and they’ve always been very, very close, there a good side, they’ve got some very good players, I’m shocked at where they are in the league to be honest, they’re capable and should be in the top four or five,” admitted Hutchinson.

United have been on a good run this season; they’ve been playing well in a system and a style that suits them well. But because of the tight games against Horsham in the past, Hutchinson is thinking of changing tact a little, saying: “We may just have to look at how we set-up because how they play doesn’t actually suit the way we play and we might have to change that a little bit.”