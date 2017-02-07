‘Disappointing’ end to Magpies’ run as they lack complete 90-minute display

Mark Beard reflected on a ‘disappointing’ end to their three-game unbeaten run and is keen for Loxwood to get back to a full 90-minute performance.

Despite taking an early lead at home to Lancing on Saturday through Ed Davies, the visitors netted twice through Jake Chadwick and Lewis Finney to complete a first-half turnaround.

ks170055-12 Spt FtLoxLance phot kate SUS-170502-182111008

That led the Magpies boss feeling that his side have been allowing opponents to start getting back into games instead of killing them off.

Beard said: “We started really well and scored a really good goal through a good free-kick from Ed Davies. We had a couple of good opportunities after that, but then took our foot off the peddle.

“We stopped doing what we were doing at the start and allowed them back into the game, which was disappointing as we should have pushed on.

“It was poor finishing and being a bit naive, a bit like Hailsham the week before, we complicated things really.

ks170055-4 Spt Ft LoxLance phot kate SUS-170502-181908008

“We had a three game unbeaten run and were doing alright so it’s a bit disappointing we could not carry that on.”

After Davies curled his fourth-minute opener past Lancing stopper Tyler D’Cruz, the visitors levelled on 13 minutes as Chadwick’s left-footed shot just crept in.

On 35 minutes, Ross Swaine was adjudged to have handled in the box and Finney converted the resulting spot kick.

Just past the hour mark, Eddie French tapped home after D’Cruz had spilled the ball as he collided with his own player, but the officials mistakenly gave a foul.

Chadwick was stretched off late on as a result of a gash to the leg and in the added time that came as a result, D’Cruz managed to produce a one-handed save from the floor to deny Adam Williams.

The stopper was sent off a minute later as he took out Matt Daniel with a high boot and Will Berry took the gloves and saved a couple of late chances.

Loxwood: Carruthers, Batchelor, Colbran, French, Williams, Ramsey, Swaine (Jacques 75), Napper, Bachelor, Davies (Bickell 46), Daniel.