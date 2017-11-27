Di Paola wary of threats posed by Herne Bay

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has admitted that the threats posed by Herne Bay will make for a ‘really hard game’.

With just one defeat from their last eight league games, the Hornets will go into the game, on Tuesday night (November 28), in fine spirits but Di Paola expects a stern test.

He said: “It’s going to be a really hard game.

“They played really well against us recently in the FA Cup and beat us 5-2.

“They are a good side with some good quality attacking players who will pose us another challenge.

“Every game in this league pose challenges and threats and that’s what I like about it. We’re constantly being tested.

“We’ll go down there and hopefully the boys will work as hard as they possibly can and give as good as we’ve got.”

The manager revealed that he should be bringing “a similar squad to Saturday”, with no fresh injuries or absentees.

Speaking after their hard-fought win over Hythe Town, Di Paola stressed the importance of remaining focused and taking one game at a time.

“The consistency has come from hard work from the players, concentrating on one game at a time and not letting defeats and dropped points affect our mindset.

“We’re trying to keep on an even keel.

“Winning is always good for confidence, we’ve just go to focus on each game without thinking too far ahead.

“We can’t think we’ve cracked it and will go out and win every game because every team is up for it in this league. We just want to keep working hard.”