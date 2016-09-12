Di Paola’s delight as Hornets clinch dramatic win

Horsham scored two goals in the last three minutes to clinch an exciting last-ditch victory against Chipstead.

Hornets had taken a first-half lead in the 29th minute from a goal by Darren Boswell.

They held their advantage until the last 20 minutes when the visitors score twice to take a 2-1 lead.

Chipstead looked favourites to take the points Hornets reponded with two late by Charlie Farmer and George Branford.

Manager Dominic Di Paola quipped: “I’m going to go grey this season! I was happy, then I was fuming, then I was happy again.

“It was a good show of character - in the first half after the first 15 minutes we looked OK.

“In the second half we looked comfortable then in the last 20 minutes they scored twice and it looked like we had given away the game.

“The boys really battled hard and turned the game around.

“They didn’t panic about going behind and ground out the result.”

Boswell capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Sheikh Ceesay to score the opening game of this entertaining clash in the 29th minute.

Horsham had a chance to make it 2-0 when Dodd was broke through but was flagged for off-side when he was clearly on-side.

Keeper Pelling then made a couple of good saves as they went in ahead at half-time.

Both Boswell and Tom Lawley had one-on-one chances with no luck.

Chipstead then enjoyed a dominant spell with goals by Erivaldo Felix and Raheem Sterling-Parker blasted home another to lead 2-1 with six minutes to go.

Horsham’s winger Tony Nwachukwu was brought on in place of Dodd for his first piece of action on his debut on his return to the club from a season at Worthing.

It was an eventful end to the match as inbetween their goals, as Chips’ Mario Quissaca was sent-off for his second bookable offence.

Then Charlie farmer scored with a fine glancing header in the 87th minute to draw level at 2-2.

Finally Branford scored a crucial tap-in winner when Nwachukwu’s header was parried into this path to send the home fans into rapture.

Horsham: Pelling, Duncan, Farmer, Branford, Jones Sackman, Lawley, Harris (Kirkwood), Dodd (Nwachukwu), Carney, Boswell

Subs: Lewis, Kirkwood, McDevitt, Andrade