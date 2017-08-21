Di Paola praises Horsham for FA Cup winning display against Chertsey

Horsham progressed to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 away victory at Chertsey Town.

Two goals by Rob O’Toole, his first for the club and one for Darren Boswell clinched the win which was welcome news for Hornets fans after failing to win a round in the last two seasons.

Chertsey had their goalkeeper Chico Ramos sent-off midway through the first half for a challenge outside the box on O’Toole.

Manager Dominic Di Paola was delighted with the display and the result, which earned them £1,925 in prize money.

It was the first time he had won an FA Cup tie following two seasons in charge of Horsham.

He said: “It was nice to get through a round. I am happy with the result.

“We were massively on top and it was just a question of getting the breakthrough. We were knocking on the door for 90 minutes.

“At half-time we talked about being patient and calm - the players were feeling the pressure as they were dominating play.”

Boswell opened the scoring when Chertsey were down to ten men with their substitute keeper Tom Bryant in goal, with a perfectly-placed curling shot, his second goal of the season.

Bryant made an important side for the home side when he caught a lobbed ball by Toby House.

The Curfews then got back to level terms when Bukele Mukudi controlled a through-ball, beat Lewis Hyde and rounded keeper Michael Hunter and slotted into the net.

In the second half Mukudi hit the post for Chertsey but Horsham capitalised on their dominant possession and chances and scored twice, both times O’Toole scoring.

The first came after Hyde headed the ball across goal and O’Toole volleyed it in the net off the post.

Charlie Farmer nearly made it 3-1 from 25 yards but was denied by the woodwork.

O’Toole added Horsham’s third on 77 minutes when he headed home Darren Budd’s fine corner.

Di Paola added: “Their keeper made a couple of saves and it was harder to play against the ten players than 11 as they parked the bus.

“It was nice for Rob O’Toole to get off the mark with two goals which was good for his confidence and Bossy’s (Darren Boswell) back to his best.”

Horsham: Hunter, Hunt (Hartley 73), Farmer, Budd, Breach, Hyde, Keehan, Kirkwood (Axell 67), O’Toole, House (Lawley 62), Boswell

Unused subs: Metcalf, James

Attendance: 120