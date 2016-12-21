Di Paola praises deserving winners Bognor as Hornets show ‘togetherness’ in cup exit

There were no complaints from Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola as he admitted Bognor fully deserved their Sussex Senior Cup quater-final place.

The Hornets went down 3-0 to their high-flying Ryman League Premier Division hosts last night in the third round of the competition at Nyewood Lane.

Tony Nwachukwu's first half chance that he put into the side netting. Picture by Tim Hale

Ed Sanders gave the Rocks an early lead, before Tony Nwachukwu put a good chance into the side netting before half-time.

A second-half strike from James Crane and Ash Jones own-goal saw the hosts take charge and book a last-eight place against Shoreham.

Di Paola praised his opponent’s qualities, but was also satisfied with a ‘togetherness’ from his own players.

He said: “We did alright. We switched off early on for their goal and that knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

“If Tony (Nwachukwu) had scored what was quite a straight-forward chance midway through the first half, we would have got back level and it could have given us something to build on.

“But they were better than us no doubt about it. We were more containing them than anything else, but a bit of fatigue came into play when we conceded the last couple of goals, as we did not have the personal to make the changes we needed.

“They are a good side no doubt about it and I can see why they are doing well, they play with a good shape and understanding and are very strong. Fair play to them and we wish them well.

“Second half they changed it up and while it was obvious what they were doing, we found it hard to deal with it.

“It was the most together we have been in the last five or six games though, everybody brought into what we wanted to do.”

