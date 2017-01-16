Di Paola ‘over the moon’ as Horsham execute game plan and some revenge on Dorking

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola praised his team for executing the game plan in their impressive scalp over title chasing Dorking Wanderers.

A Scott Kirkwood brace helped the home side to a 2-0 victory on Saturday and left their Surrey-based visitors still searching for a win in 2017.

It also went some way to easing the painful memories of the 7-1 thumping handed out by Marc White’s side in the reverse fixture back in November.

This time around Di Paola said he was ‘over the moon’ as Horsham climbed up to 12th in the Ryman League South Division, while Dorking remain second after slipping from the top spot since Christmas.

After a tight and fairly uninspiring first 45 minutes, Kirkwood fired the hosts ahead with a fine free-kick and converted an injury-time penalty after Ben Dyett had been sent off moments earlier.

Di Paola said: “Dorking are a really good side and we are over the moon. It’s a really, really good win. The boys deserve all the credit, one to 16 they were brilliant. I cannot fault anyone as they all played well.

“Real credit to them all, they are excellent, everyone was excellent and I am really pleased. Seventeen points from 21 means we are really doing ok at the moment.

“We had a game plan and they followed the game plan. When they do that, we look alright. Against Lewes we followed the game plan, it was different to this one, but it worked well.

“Sometimes they want to do their own thing, like against Guernsey and it doesn’t work.

“I think it’s the first time Giuseppe Sole has not scored this season. They all defended really well and stuck to the task, were diligent and tracked runners. That’s what happens when you work for each other in and out of possession all game, they are the results you get.”

The Hornets had suffered a humiliating defeat by Wanderers at the tail end of last year and Di Paola added: “That was a dark night.

“It was nice to put that one to bed as it wasn’t nice. It goes back to what I said, it shows what we are capable of, but we don’t do it week in, week out.

“Every time we don’t do that, we dropped points. When we drop points, that is why we are where we are in the table. It’s just infuriating as we have a good group of players and footballers, but we don’t do it every week - that is the annoying thing.”

