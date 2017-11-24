Di Paola challenges Hornets to push on and ‘be better’ after fine league scalp

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has challenged his players to use their win over Greenwich Borough as a spring board and start to push on.

It had been a tricky start to the season for the Hornets after plenty of personnel changes and injury woes.

Horsham FC v Sittingbourne FC. Tony Nwachukwu - walks off injured 27mins Pic Steve Robards SR1707827 SUS-170417-153109001

But, while they still sit 18th in the Bostik League South Division, they have just lost two of their last ten in all competition.

Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win against title-chasing Borough has again shown their potential and Di Paola does not want it to be a one off.

He said: “Over the last few seasons we have beaten some really good sides - last year we beat all the play-off teams. But is that a case of us getting up for the big games? Maybe they need to have more belief they can do even more, that’s a little frustrating, but where we are now is can we do more and be better.

“Are we happy just beating a team in the top three? Can we kick on and do more now?

“I cannot fault the boys at the moment, but now we just need to want to be better. We are bound to have another bad spell at some point as that is the nature of this league.

One extra player – whose return has come as a bit of a shock – is Tony Nwachukwu, who re-signed for the club last Friday for a fifth spell.

The pacy attacker has made more than 250 appearances for his home-town club since coming through the side’s youth ranks. He left in controversial circumstances in the summer ,making a late switch to Premier Division side Worthing but has found chance hard to come by because of injury problems. On his return, Di Paola said: “Tony as a person is a lovely lad.

“If you look at it, he should probably never have left Horsham. He is one of those players that should stay at one club, a certain player often fits for a certain club.

“Joe Shelley is one for me, it works well, and Tony needs to realise this club is good for him.

“He has got to prove himself now. If he had been here from pre-season, he would have been flying, but he hasn’t really played. We have lots of attacking options now, they have all been playing well so Tony needs to win a place.”

Other player news has seen Matt Nezal leave the club and Michael Waller join East Preston on a dual registration.