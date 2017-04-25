Dean’s in the Wright place to help Heath beat in-form Hassocks

Broadbridge Heath completed their season at the Leisure Centre with a 1-0 win over a much improved Hassocks side that came into the game with just one defeat in their last five matches and that was a close encounter against the division leaders.

Heath had the first shot at goal on four minutes when Dean Wright was brought down on the edge of the penalty area and Alex Parsons stepped up to blast the free-kick narrowly over the crossbar.

The visitor’s responded well and created several chances with Liam Benson was close when he broke through the Heath backline, but delayed his shot long enough to allow Stuart Chester to get back and block.

Ten minutes later Benson intercepted a back-pass and chipped keeper Michael Chester but the ball drifted inches wide of the post. In between Luke Akehurst tested Chester with a powerful header from a right-wing cross and Phil Gault headed a good chance wide of the post.

With ten minutes of the half remaining, Shaun Findlay received the ball wide on the left and went on to beat three Hassocks defenders before hitting a left-foot shot across the face of goal missing the far post by the narrowest of margins.

Minutes later, Findlay was again in action this time with a shot from 20 yards that the keeper blocked at the near post and it came out to Jamie Robinson, who hit it sweetly first time but it was deflected off the goal line for a corner and then in injury time Jamal Sultan drilled a low right-foot shot at goal but he too was denied by a defender and somehow the score remained 0-0 at the break.

Heath started the second half as they had ended the first on the ascendency and the Hassocks keeper James Broadbent was quick to deny Findlay when he sprinted off his line to charge down the midfield player’s goal attempt. Findlay then setup Rob Godfrey for a pot shot at goal from distance but that effort sailed over the bar.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 60th minute, Parson’s advanced down the right and picked out Dean Wright some 12 yards from goal, the Heath striker took a quick snap shot at goal which Broadbent blocked, but the ball came straight back to Wright who placed his shot wide of the keeper into the bottom corner of the net.

Heath continued pushing forward and Sultan was desperately unlikely with a right foot shot that crashed against the underside of the bar, Findlay had another left foot effort just wide of target and George Cousins hit a right foot shot wide in the dying minutes but in the end a deserved win for the Bears.

Heath manager Stave Painter said: “I’m pleased with the win, there were some good performances out their today, a special mention to my back four with an average age of just 19, keeping a clean sheet at this level is quite impressive.”

Heath: M Chester, Clark (Baker 85), Robinson, Chester, Sim, Griffin, Godley, Parsons (Cousins 80), Wright (Ja Maher 61), Findlay, Sultan.