Crisis meeting and two new signings spur on YMCA after season’s worst showing

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland says one of the worst performance in his tenure as manager spurred a crisis meeting to get the side back on track.

The Gorings Mead outfit suffered a lacklustre shock 3-0 defeat at Worthing United on Saturday.

Buckland criticised his side’s effort and commitment in the game and after a senior meeting, he brought in two new players ahead of their 3-0 win over AFC Uckfield on Tuesday night.

The manager also pointed the finger at himself for not freshening up the side earlier in the season, after an instant improvement in midweek.

He said: “I have got to say, I could see Saturday coming. We were in a bad place, all a bit robotic and in our comfort zone. I include myself in that, I feel not bringing in changes sooner to freshen things up has not helped.

“Saturday was probably the worst performance in terms of effort and commitment since I have been at the club. I thought we had to do something as it was really becoming a concern.

“We had a management meeting on Sunday with eight senior players and really thrashed some stuff out. I went out and did something I should have done weeks ago; I signed two players and stuck my neck out by putting them straight in rather than on the bench.

“They had brilliant debuts and we played as well as we have done all season against a very good Uckfield side, who have a good manager and have been picking up points and moving up the table.”

Adam Hunt has joined on loan from Horsham as he returns from injury and Mark Cave has made the switch from Loxwood.

Both were instrumental as a Phil Johnson brace – the first of which came within two minutes – and a Dave Brown goal gave them a 3-0 lead at the break, which is how it remained.

Buckland added: “Adam is a great lad and has a real work ethic, I put him in there with Ash (Dugdale) and they played like they have played next to each other for years.

“Mark Cave played in the hole and again had a lovely worth ethic and build-up play.”

Horsham YMCA: Fox, Carden, Harding, Gathern, Cooke, Cave, Johnson, Hunt, Dugdale, Brown, Schaaf. Subs: Evans, Shipton, Buchanan, Gibson, Hole.

