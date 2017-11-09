Cowfold manager Parsons satisfied with start and has top-three aim

Cowfold manager Ant Parsons is satisfied with the overall start his side have made to the season as he targets a top-three finish.

Cowfold put reigning Division 2 champions Bosham to the sword on Saturday with a controlled display that saw them run out 4-0 winners away from home.

Two goals in either half from four different goalscorers were enough to make the long journey back to Cowfold an enjoyable one as the result lifted them to sixth in the table and above their opponents.

As well as league aspirations, the Intermediate Cup holders have continuing cup hopes, with Parsons stating: “Overall it has been a pleasing start to the season, we are in the top six and still in both cup competitions we entered.

“As the holders of the Sussex Intermediate Cup we are really keen to make a good defence of that. The next round is this Saturday at home to Unicorns and we are also in the quarter-finals of the Division 2 Cup.

“We would love to get to another cup final and who knows we have always been known as a very good cup side – I have now probably jinxed this mind.

“It was a good start to the season, unbeaten in our first four games with eight points out of 12, but became a bit disappointing losing to sides that sit mid-table, which we would hope to get results against.

“To be fair we have now picked our form back up and are unbeaten since early October knocking Sidlesham and Clymping out of the relevant cup competitions and taking four points out of six against two top sides in Alfold and Bosham.”

Parsons has picked out Rustington as his tip as one of the teams to beat this season, while also seeing Alfold as a threat and hoping Upper Beeding do well.

Cowfold will be boosted in the next couple of weeks by a squad that is returning to full strength and Parsons continued: “Our aim now is to push on and hopefully try and at least get into the top three.

“We certainly need to sort out consistency as one day we can thump Bosham away and the next lose comfortably at home to Worthing Leisure. Also cup runs are always nice and enjoyable.”

On Saturday, Cowfold led on the five-minute mark as Chris Spiers raced onto his own through ball, and, as the keeper fumbled, he slotted home.

Bosham almost found an equaliser on 21 minutes when they won a disputed free kick, from which a header came off the bar. On 38 minutes, Mark Edmonds’ through ball found Nigel Smith and he dinked the ball over the keeper and rounded him to slot home for a 2-0 lead at half-time.

With 13 minutes left, a Callum Nash ball was dummied by Ben Brooker and Edmond smashed the ball home. Nash then added a fourth late on.

Parsons added: “We have a great bunch of lads that want to play together, train hard and are enjoying their football at the moment, win, lose or draw then enjoy a beer.

“The spirit at the club is top notch and that is echoed throughout the club in the reserves and thirds where Christian Williams and Neil Ansell are doing fantastic jobs.”

Cowfold: Marshall, Watt, Skett (Mitchell-Harris 50), Hatton, Collier, Parsons, Brabon, Spiers Nash R 77), C.Nash, Edmonds, Smith (Brooker 57).