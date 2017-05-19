Cocoracchio re-appointed Loxwood boss on permanent basis

Dave Cocoracchio has been re-appointed as Loxwood manager on a full-time basis alongside assistants Matt Camp and Gareth Neathey.

The former Magpies manager stepped in as interim boss in March when Mark Beard stepped down after three years to take up a bigger coaching role at Brighton & Hove Albion.

A superb run of form over the final months saw Loxwood clinch sixth place in the Premier Division - equalling their best-ever finish.

Camp joined in 2008 and managed the reserve team to a top-two finish in 2014/15 and the under-21 team to the title in 2015/16, before taking a first-team role.

Former Three Bridges and Oakwood player Neathey has been working with the youth set-up at the club for the past three years and will now combine the first team role with running the new under-18 side.

Loxwood chairman Barry Hunter said: “Dave is a natural appointment for the club and he picks up from where he left off in the 2014/15 season.

“I have absolutely no doubt Dave will lead a team that will be organised, talented and highly competitive.

“Whilst the club will progress ambitions off the park I have no doubt Dave will continue to progress performance on the park. We are all looking forward to next season.”