Buckland: Top-six finish is a must for Horsham YMCA

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland has conceded he is aware a place in the top two is beyond them, but says a top-six finish in the Premier Division is the ‘absolute minimum’.

The Gorings Mead outfit are ninth in the table at the halfway stage with eight wins and 29 points from their 19 games.

They trail leaders Shoreham by 26 points and second placed Haywards Heath by 18, but just 15 points separate the next nine teams in the division.

YM were originally targeting promotion his season and have applied for Ryman League football, but they are now too far off the league’s pacesetters.

Buckland, who has been blighted by injury problems in the first half of the season, said: “At the halfway stage I can see we can’t hope to finish first or second now, but we owe it to ourselves and the club to finish as high up the league as possible.

“The minimum is the top six, and that is the absolute minimum, then we start looking at next year.”

