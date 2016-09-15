Buckland praises fine derby win for ‘underdogs’ Horsham YMCA

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland believes they shrugged off an underdog tag to end their torrid run against Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday night.

Goals from Brad Curtis and a Dean Carden penalty helped YM to a 2-0 victory over the Bears at the Leisure Centre.

Buckland described it as their best performance of the season after an indifferent start.

The Bears meanwhile had enjoyed a storming start to the campaign, having won four of their six league games going into the derby.

Their two defeats had come on the two previous Tuesday nights, while their Saturday league form remained solid.

Buckland said: “It’s been many years since YMCA were playing Broadbridge Heath as underdogs, but I think given the current situation of the given clubs, or our perceived situation, that was probably the case.

“It’s about time as well. I have lost stock of when we last won down there, or at home for that matter.

“They had become our bogey team so it was nice to settle that.

“I know where we are and it’s not where results suggests, but they are definitely in form, very organised and a good side. Steve (Painter) has done a good job there.

“Not many will go there and win 2-0 this season, so I was very pleased, particularly considering we still have quite a few injuries, but we will keep battling on.

“We closed the gap up a bit (on the top of the table), and for us, it is just about keeping in contention.

“I am pleased because it keeps us up there and had we lost, we would have drifted away a little bit.

“It was the best we have played all season.”

