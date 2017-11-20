Buckland: 'Our game in hand at Littlehampton is not a 'gimme', far from it'

Horsham YM boss Pete Buckland hopes his side can continue their run of good form by winning their game in hand at Littlehampton tomorrow night (Tuesday).

YM are on a run of eight unbeaten games in the league with six wins and two draws, the latest a 1-1 draw at high-flyers Peacehaven on Saturday.

Buckland said: "Our game in hand Tuesday at Littlehampton is not a ‘gimme’, far from it. But if we win that all of sudden you look at the table Wednesday morning and it looks good."

He also added that the squad is almost back to full strength with Dave Brown having his first involvement in six weeks in the draw at Peacehaven. He is also expecting Charlie Cook, Liam Humphreys and Ash Dugdale all expected to be in contention of the next two games.

Buckland said: "At one stage, we had seven of the starting 11 missing and that was a low point.

"But they have slowly come back in bits and pieces and the last eight league games we have won six and drawn two. And amongst those we have had Haywards Heath, Saltdean, Chichester and Peacehaven, so they are good results.

"However, it’s no good if you go down to Littlehampton, and no disrespect to them, and not pick up something."

If they win on Tuesday, they will jump above Loxwood, who they face on Saturday, in the SCFL Premier table.