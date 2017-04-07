Buckland can’t wait for ‘exciting’ next season at YMCA

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland says he cannot wait for next season and an ‘exciting’ new period in the club’s history.

A targeted top-six finish in the Premier Division looks to be beyond the Gorings Mead outfit this term, but they have plenty to look forward to.

With Horsham ending their groundshare with their tenants at the end of the season, it presents YM with added opportunities.

They will be running both a reserve and under-18 side next season as the club looks to re-establish itself as a Ryman League outfit.

Buckland said: “There are no medals for finishing fifth to 12th, so we will dust ourselves down at the end of the season, have a little break and get ready to go again next season.

“We have missed opportunities in weeks gone by. Having looked at it, I was still thinking we are on for the top six and then we do not take the opportunity and I love my football, but I can’t wait for this season to be over.

“But it’s an exciting season ahead with Horsham heading off down to Lancing and then having their own ground, for which is a great decision at last and I am really pleased for them.

“That gives me an opportunity - for the first time since I joined - to run things properly with a reserve side and an under-18s next season. That presents us with options when people are out injured and you need to bolster numbers.

“Pretty much since I have been here we have had to run the first team with no options if you lose a player.

“For me, I am really excited about next year. We have the management in place that I am happy with, along with the infrastructure.”