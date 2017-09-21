Broadbridge Heath win through as Steyning Town and Loxwood exit RUR Charity Cup

George Rudwick hit a hat-trick to knock Steyning Town out of the RUR Charity Cup on Tuesday night.

Alex Fair and Luke Donaldson were also on target as Lancing romped to an emphatic 5-1 second-round success over Town.

The tie, which was due to take place at The Shooting Field, had to be moved to Lancing’s Culver Road base with Steyning’s under-18 team in FA Youth Cup action.

After seeing off Town in the Peter Bentley Cup earlier in the season, Lancers knocked Steyning out of the cup for a second time.

Broadbridge Heath booked their place in the third round with a 4-0 home success against division-lower Southwick.

An Alex Parsons goal put the Bears 1-0 up at half-time, before Devon Fender hit a brace and Jamie Robison strike in the second half saw them through to face East Preston - at home - in the next round.

Ten-man Loxwood also exited the competition at the same stage with a 2-1 defeat away to Haywards Heath.

Goals from Alfie Rogers and Trevor McCreadie put Heath 2-0 up at the break.

The Magpies had Adrian Todd sent off after picking up a second booking in 66 minutes, and, although Harry Bachelor pulled a goal back on 82 minutes, it was Heath the went through.