Broadbridge Heath win through as Steyning Town and Loxwood exit RUR Charity Cup

George Rudwick hit a hat-trick to knock Steyning Town out of the RUR Charity Cup on Tuesday night.
Alex Fair and Luke Donaldson were also on target as Lancing romped to an emphatic 5-1 second-round success over Town.
The tie, which was due to take place at The Shooting Field, had to be moved to Lancing’s Culver Road base with Steyning’s under-18 team in FA Youth Cup action.
After seeing off Town in the Peter Bentley Cup earlier in the season, Lancers knocked Steyning out of the cup for a second time.
Broadbridge Heath booked their place in the third round with a 4-0 home success against division-lower Southwick.
An Alex Parsons goal put the Bears 1-0 up at half-time, before Devon Fender hit a brace and Jamie Robison strike in the second half saw them through to face East Preston - at home - in the next round.
Ten-man Loxwood also exited the competition at the same stage with a 2-1 defeat away to Haywards Heath.
Goals from Alfie Rogers and Trevor McCreadie put Heath 2-0 up at the break.
The Magpies had Adrian Todd sent off after picking up a second booking in 66 minutes, and, although Harry Bachelor pulled a goal back on 82 minutes, it was Heath the went through.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.