Bosses are buzzing at Hornets’ achievements on Ryman League return

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola says he and his management team are satisfied with the team’s achievements on their Ryman League return this season.

Many would have labelled the Hornets as potential relegation candidates this season, but with 13 games left to play they are on for a comfortable mid-table finish.

It is Di Paola’s first full season at this level and he believes they have made great strides since winning the Southern Combination League last year.

They have achieved three of their four main targets with the manager explaining, “We have been really pleased and we are aiming for 12th place now,” he said.

“From the targets we made at the start of the season, the first was not being in a relegation fight for the last month and we have done that.

“The second was an FA Cup run, we failed at that. Another was to be competitive against the Sussex sides and we have only lost one and that was against Hastings this week.

“Finally, we wanted to build a better side and become a better team than the one we started the season as. We have done three out of the four which we are pleased with.

“But it is important we do not drop off now for the remainder of the season. We don’t want it to be an anticlimax and want to keep kicking on.”

The Hornets’ eight-game unbeaten league run was ended this week as they fell to consecutive defeats at Carshalton Athletic (5-1) and Hastings United (3-0).

Despite the result in the latter, Di Paola was pleased with the performance at his former side Hastings, but is expecting a tough task at home to South Park on Saturday.

He said: “Had they not had such a bad start, then they could have won this league, I think. They have a lot of quality in their squad and are flying as well.

“We have lost two on the spin now so it would be nice to get back on track, but they will be aiming to get one over on us after we beat them 3-1 earlier in the season.

“That was one of our best away performances, but they felt like they did not turn up.”