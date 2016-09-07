Boss Buckland wants YM to ride out injury crisis and stay in touch at the top

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland hopes his side can ride out their injury crises and keep in touch at the top of the Premier Division until Christmas.

YM were again missing seven first teamers in their narrow 1-0 defeat at Lancing on Tuesday night.

Lewis Finney’s deflected free-kick just before half-time separated the two sides at Culver Road. Dave Brown fired straight at the keeper early on for YM, before an injury to the referee meant an assistant had to take over in the middle.

Buckland was left unhappy with a couple of decision after the break especially a Sam Schaff goal chalked out for offside.

He said: “All things considered we did not play that badly and had a couple ruled out for offside - one of which was very questionable.

“It’s not me shading what is clearly not a good start to the season, but we just want to stay in touch until Christmas. By that I mean stay in the top-five.

“Then we are still in the business end of the season from Boxing Day until the end of the season. I am quite confident we can stay in touch until then.

“It’s really been a struggle, bizarrely, with injuries and I can see no sign of it getting better in the short term. I am going to have to get my little black book out and see if I can bring some players in on short term-loans as it is getting ridiculous.”

On Tuesday’s defeat, Buckland added: “It was a really tight game, but I still think - and this isn’t sour grapes - it’s an advantage for the home side playing on that of surface. They benefit from training and matches on it and no matter what anyone says, I have been in football a long time and the bounce of a ball is different on it.

“With that in mind and the fact we have seven regular players out, we had to go down there with a containment game rather than a progressive game, which is what we like to do.”

