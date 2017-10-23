Boss Buckland full of praise for Horsham YMCA despite FA Vase exit at Thatcham

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland was full of pride for his side, despite their narrow 2-1 defeat to Thatcham Town in the first round proper of the FA Vase.

The manager admitted before the tie that he was wary of the threat posed by the Kingfishers, but his side took the lead after just 15 minutes through a well-taken goal by Mark Cave from the edge of the area.

Thatcham’s attempts to equalise were thwarted until manager Danny Robinson made an inspired double substitution, bringing on Anthony White and Jamal Johnson after 62 minutes.

Having been on the pitch just under 10 minutes, White levelled the scoring from a free-kick which missed everyone in the box and found it’s way in via the post.

YM, who had begun to tire, then fell victim to another moment of misfortune nine minutes later when Johnson’s ‘mis-hit cross’ found its way in at Aaron Jeal’s near post.

Despite the cup exit, Buckland stressed his delight at the team’s performance which he claimed was the best he had ever seen from his side.

He said: “It was probably their best performance since I’ve been at the club. We led 1-0 for most of the game and it was an outrageous effort from the lads, I am so proud of them.

“I can’t stress how proud I am with how much effort they put in. They simply just ran out of puff in the last third of the game.”

Buckland believes that they couldn’t have played better against a very ‘physical’ side.

He added: “No exaggeration, every one of their players dwarfed me and I’m 6ft 1” and a half.

“They were a big, strong and physical side. I said to the lads there would be no point going into ‘combat’ with them, we would need to play around them because we clearly wouldn’t make any progress in a physical battle.

“We successfully played football around them and found the spaces.

“It was a good day out and I told them not to be down about it because they done so well. The important thing was how well they played. We couldn’t have played better.”

The YM boss is glad to now be able to focus on the league, and he believes their chances of being in the top six by Christmas will be improved by two new signings; Luke Donaldson and Callum Donaghey.

“Despite a disastrous start I’ve said we need to be top six by Christmas and prepare for the business end of the year from January onwards.

“We’ve got a debut for Luke Donaldson tomorrow night (Tuesday) and on Saturday we’ll have another new signing available; Callum Donaghey, who’s a very experienced player.

“He’s played over 200 games in the Bostik League and is a big powerful defender which is what we need.

“Eastbourne and Haywards Heath will be two tough games but we’ve got to embrace it.

“If they play as well as they did Saturday, we will be in with a big chance in both games.”

Horsham YMCA: A.Jeal, Carden, Evans (Bennett 78), Gilbert, Harding, Gedling, Curtis (C.Jeal 78), Dugdale (capt), Schaaf, Cave, Johnson. Unused subs: Cooke, Hooper-Ridsdale, Ryder.