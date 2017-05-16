Beard promoted to under-18 role at Albion and Stygal leaves Loxwood

Former Loxwood manager Mark Beard has been promoted from Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy staff to assistant coach of the under-18s.

It comes as ex-Albion defender Adam Hinshelwood leaves the role at the club to take the position of first-team manager at Ryman League South Division side Hastings United.

Southern Combination League, Premier Division: Loxwood v Peacehaven. Chris Stygal (assistant Manager) Pic Steve Robards SR1627628 SUS-160920-124904001

Beard left the Magpies after two and a half years in March due to an increased role with Albion and will now step up to assistant under-18 manager Ian Buckman.

Albion academy manager John Morling said: “We are very sorry to lose Adam, as he is an excellent young coach, but we understand this is a great opportunity for him.

“He wants to be a manager, and has been a number one previously with Worthing and Selsey, and at Hastings he will have the chance to further develop his career.

“On behalf of all at the club, I’d like to thank him for his efforts during his two years with us, he’s been a pleasure to work alongside, and we wish him well in his new role.

“I’d also like to congratulate Mark on his new position. He’s another superb young coach, who has demonstrated great ability during his time here, and I believe he will provide a seamless continuity when stepping up to assist Ian.”

Meanwhile Loxwood assistant manager Chris Stygal has left the club due to an upcoming move up north to Newcastle.

Having arrived at the club with Beard, the pair ran the successful academy set-up, before stepping up to first team duties for the 2015-16 season.

Stygal went on to assist Dave Cocoracchio at the end of this season after Beard’s departure and the interim manager said: ​​“Chris has been a valued member of the coaching team for the last three years and his contribution over his time at the club has been outstanding.

“He has been a pleasure to work with, will be sorely missed by everybody involved with Loxwood, and I would like to wish him all the best for the future and know he will be a success in whatever role he pursues in football.”

​Stygal added: “Coaching with the under-18s and then transitioning to the first team, the last three years have been fantastic at Loxwood. The club set-up is second to none, both on and off the pitch, and I have no doubt in the coming years that it will grow and grow.

“Its been a pleasure to coach and assist in the development of the team and I wish the club every success for the future. Special thanks to Dave Cocoracchio who gave me the opportunity along with Mark Beard to take on the role with the first team, along with all the staff, players and supporters who made me feel so welcome.”