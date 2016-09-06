Beard brace helps Magpies fly past Robins

Sam Beard’s brace helped Loxwood make it back-to-back victories in the Premier Division at Hassocks.

The left-sided set-piece specialist scored a cracking free-kick and converted a penalty as the Magpies came from a goal down in the first half to win 2-1.

Football: Southern Combination League Premier Division, Hassocks v Loxwood. Pic Steve robards SR1625769 SUS-160509-114233001

It gave Loxwood their second victory of the campaign against a Hassocks side that had started the season brightly.

Loxwood boss Mark Beard praised both sides’ willingness to play football and said: “It was a really good match from both teams. It was probably one of the best footballing games we have had.

“A lot of teams do not really play and smash it long and look for the second balls, but Paul Rogers, ex Brighton, has gone there and is helping with coaching. They played slightly differently and wanted to play out from the back.

“The average age was only 21 again and we had young Tom Aktinson come in from Horsham, he is only 19 himself and slotted in well.

“Sam has been our best player since coming back from his suspension. He missed the first three games, but has scored three and assisted three in three games since.”

The home side took an early lead as a long ball saw Clyde Jacques’ fell his man in the box and Phil Gault converted the spot kick.

The Magpies levelled on 18 minutes as Sam Beard smashed home a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner with his left foot.

Toby House then won a spot kick on 27 minutes as he was floored inside the box and injured in the process, but Sam Beard stepped up to put the visitors ahead

Substitute Mark Cave had more chances to put the game to bed in the second half, while at the other end, Sam Smith made a good stop to keep Loxwood ahead.

Gault had a golden chance to pinch his side a point with the last kick of the game as a corner fell to him, but he shot just over the bar.

Loxwood: Smith, Summerfield (French 72), Jacques, Williams, Colbran, Atkinson, Wood, Napper, Bachelor, Beard, House (Cave 19).

