Bank Holiday offers a real local football feast

It’s a busy weekend of Bank Holiday football across the county with sides in action twice in four days.

Horsham are in Bostik League South Division action away to Thamesmead Town on Saturday, before hosting Guernsey at Lancing on Bank Holiday Monday.

In the Southern Combination League Premier Division, Broadbridge Heath entertain Loxwood in a local derby on Saturday, while Horsham YMCA are at Lancing.

Magpies boss Dave Cocoracchio said: “Playing Broadbridge Heath is always an interesting match, being a local derby – and a few players have played for both clubs.

“They have started off brilliantly and had a few great results.”

In Division 1, Steyning Town welcome Selsey and Storrington host Billingshurst. Saturday’s Division 2 fixtures see Alfold host Bosham, Cowfold welcome Ferring and Roffey look forward to the visit of Worthing Town.

On Monday in Division 1, Storrington travel to Wick, while in Division 2, Alfold host Cowfold and Roffey are at Upper Beeding.

Playing on Tuesday night, Horsham YMCA entertain Three Bridges, Broadbridge Heath are at Crawley Down Gatwick and Loxwood host Pagham.

YMCA boss Peter Buckland said: “Ash Dugdale and Luke Gedling are now back for first-team selection. Luke missed the whole of last season and Ash the second half, but they seem to have overcome their injuries. Ollie Gill, who has also missed a lot of football, is also back earlier than expected.”

Billingshurst welcome Steyning in Division 1.