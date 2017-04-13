‘Bad luck’ strikes again with YM denied by resilient Chichester City

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland has bemoaned his side’s ‘bad luck’ this season.

He felt that summed up Saturday afternoon for YM after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to ten-man Chichester City in the Premier Division.

The game started out as expected with high flyers Chichester scoring the early goal courtesy of Lorenzo Dolcetti, who went on to score a hat-trick, capitalising on a defensive mix-up.

This could have set the tone for the game however, even with a depleted side, YM won a penalty midway through the first half after a poor tackle from Ellis Martin. He received a yellow card for the challenge.

Undeterred by the pressure, Daniel Evans stepped up and calmly converted the equaliser. However Martin continued to lambast the referee, and he had no choice but to issue a second yellow card.

Buckland said: “Going down to ten men sometimes galvanises a team. It also puts pressure on us as we are now expected to win.

“You get two types of luck in football, good luck and bad luck, and we seem to have had the latter.

“We could so easily have gone on to win the game quite comfortably at 1-1.”

With 65 minutes played Dolcetti scored his second, a toe-poke from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection to fool Mark Fox in YM’s goal.

Not for fault of trying but YM just couldn’t find that all important goal. Guy Harding had a point bank header saved by David Hook and Sam Schaaf had a good opportunity but the equaliser was elusive to them.

Chichester capitalised to score their third goal, again through Dolcetti who scored from a ricochet on the line to end YM’s hopes of getting anything out of the game.

YM’s next game is against title-chasing Shoreham this weekend and Buckland was optimistic saying: “We might go and do something stupid like beat Shoreham. We’re one of the few teams to beat them this season so why not do it again.”

Horsham YMCA: Fox, Cooke, Evans, Gilbert, Harding, Gedling, Jermy, Curtis, Schaaf, Johnson, Buchanan.