Back-to-back victories leave Murphy delighted

Steyning Town Football Club manager Gerry Murphy was delighted after seeing his side claim back-to-back bank hoilday away wins.

Town, who are yet to play a home game this season due to a 3G surface being installed at their Shooting Field home, sealed a 2-1 win at Ringmer on Saturday, before coming out 3-1 victors over Billingshurst two days later.

Having collected three wins and lost just once to date, Murphy has been pleased with his side’s progress.

On Saturday, Rob Clark’s strike five minutes after the break, then Charles Romain’s effort on the hour put Town in command.

Benjamin Jesson’s late strike ensured a nervy finale but Steyning held on, with Murphy pleased to take all three points.

He said: “We were let off the hook a little as they missed a penalty in the first minute.

“After the break, kicking up the slope, we started brighter and played some good football on a difficult surface.

“We got two goals and looked pretty comfortable. We got a little scrappy in the last 15 minutes, then gave a goal away but we deserved the win on the day.”

Town then followed that success up with an impressive display at Billingshurst.

Chad Milner netted twice, while Clark scored for the second game running to give Steyning victory.

Milner put Steyning ahead on 20 minutes but back came back Billingshurst to level six minutes later through Samuel Gravestock.

Town took the lead for a second time ten minutes before the break, then Clark rounded off the scoring on the hour.

Murphy was happy to see his side collect another three points.

He said: “It was a lovely pitch with both teams trying to play football.

“We gave away a needless corner, which we conceded from but other than that we were comfortable.

“It’s great to get two more wins on the road, it’s been a good start so far.”

STEYNING v Billingshurst: Rose; Elms, Hare, Dodd, Greer, Bukleb, Wadey, Clark, Levoi, Milner, Romain. Subs: Boys, Hull-Flowers, Skipper.

v Ringmer: Rose; Hare, Wadey, Elms, Dodd, Bukleb, Skipper, Greer, Milner, Romain, Clark. Subs: Levoi, Boys.

